Listen: Hubby Jenkins performs live at the Grand Forks Public Library

Singer, multi-instrumentalist, and music historian Hubby Jenkins visited the Grand Forks Public Library last month, marking his first visit to North Dakota.

Along with his library performance, Jenkins brought his music to local elementary schools, and the North Dakota Museum of Art on the campus of the University of North Dakota.

Jenkins was in the Grammy Award-winning band The Carolina Chocolate Drops, who have not only inspired budding performers, but also influenced listeners to learn more about early American string bands and blues and jazz and jug bands, too — like the Mississippi Sheiks, Ethel Waters, the Negro String Quartet, and the Memphis Jug Band, and Robert Johnson.

Listen above to hear some of Jenkins’ live performance at the Grand Forks Public Library, recorded on Saturday, February 24, 2024.